Connor Goldson explains how Rangers contract wait was 'blown out of proportion' as he reveals reasons for delay

The 29-year-old was widely expected to depart the club this summer after stalling on a new deal with speculation linking the centre-back with a move back to England.

However, Goldson sprung a surprise by signing up for another four years at Ibrox, much to the delight of Gers supporters, putting pen to paper on June 1, the same day he was due to become a free agent.

Goldson has made 223 appearances for Rangers since signing from Brighton in 2018, scoring 20 goals, and helped the club win the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21, this year's Scottish Cup as well as reaching the Europa League final.

He insisted the delay on his contract renewal was purely down to taking his time and focusing on matches while weighing up what was best for his family.

"I said all along that it wasn't like I was running my contract down to move, I just needed time to think about it," he told Sky Sports from the club's training base in the Algarve.

"I didn't want to rush into anything when we had such big football matches to play.

"I went away for a week with my family in the summer, spoke about it with my wife and a decision was made in a few days that I was going to sign for Rangers.

Connor Goldson signed a new Rangers contract last month on the day his deal expired. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"Listen my wife has lived away from home for four years and doesn't really have any help here. It isn't just a football decision, I have to look after my family and my children.

"A lot of things got blown out of proportion last year. I have always been happy footballing wise, it is a great club to be at footballing wise.