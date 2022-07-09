Joe Aribo posts emotional Rangers farewell ahead of £6m move to Southampton

The Nigerian international midfielder, who is entering the last year of his contract, is reportedly on the verge of completing a £6million move to Southampton, which could rise to £10million with add-ons, after spending three years at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic for £300,000 in 2019, scoring 26 goals in 148 appearances - including the opener in last season's Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Posting on Twitter, Aribo wrote: "It's been an amazing journey being part of this special club.

"I hold @RangersFC very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage. Playing at Ibrox was a dream and I'm glad I got to experience it.

"I'm happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season. I'd like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you've done for me during my time here. You've always made me feel welcome and I've always had your full support.

"I've developed into an even better player, credit to the supporters who always had my back and stayed patient during the tough times. We created a lot of memories together, memories that I will cary with me throughout the rest of my career. I wish the club thing but the best for the future and I'll always be checking in."