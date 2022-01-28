James McAtee: Rangers want Manchester City's highly-rated midfielder with 19 goals this season

Manchester City's James McAtee has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Various reports in England have the Scottish champions as one of the interested parties in the 19-year-old. A raft of Premier League and Championship clubs are keen to land the player on a loan deal.

McAtee has featured three times for Pep Guardiola’s side this campaign and is one of the most promising talents in the club’s academy.

It is understood the Spanish manager is happy for the teenager to remain at the club but if the right offer is out forward.

Rangers can offer the player European football plus a winning environment with the club in a title race with rivals Celtic and the pressure that brings.

The Scottish champions have already snapped up Amad Diallo from Manchester United to supplement Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s attack.

The Ivorian brings pace and width to the Rangers front line with the Dutchman having more focus on wing play than previous boss Steven Gerrard.

McAtee, however, would be a more direct replacement for Ianis Hagi.

The Romanian is out for the remainder of the season after picking up an injury in the 4-0 win over Stirling Albion in Scottish Cup.

Manchester City describe McAtee as "technically gifted and versatile attacking player”. He predominantly plays through the middle in an attacking role.

This season he has 19 goals in 20 games for the club’s Under-23 side and has been a regular goal scorer during his time in the City academy.

He is contracted to City until 2023.

