Amad Diallo: Rangers reveal how they landed Manchester United youngster on loan ahead of clubs across Europe

Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo controls the ball during the UEFA Europa league quarter final against Granada. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ivory Coast international underwent a medical in Glasgow on Thursday and concluded a deal until the end of the season with the cinch Premiership champions.

Rangers revealed they had been pursuing the 19-year-old, known to boss van Bronckhorst, throughout this month and saw off the interests of other rival clubs to bring his quick-feet to Glasgow.

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, explained: “This is a really exciting signing for us as Amad was highly sought after by a number of clubs.

"We have been working hard with Manchester United and Amad’s agents throughout January to reach an agreement.

“We have stayed patient in our discussions as we know what Amad can bring to our group. Amad and Manchester United had an array of options this window across the Premier League and in Europe, so needless to say, I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to convince both Manchester United and Amad that Rangers is the perfect place for him to continue to showcase his undoubted and exciting talent.”

Diallo was a big money signing from Atalanta for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer a year ago but has been used sparingly at Old Trafford since the deal, which could rise to as much as £33m.

He will supplement van Bronckhorst’s squad which has been hit by injury to Ianis Hagi, as well as international call-ups for Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos recently.

The Rangers manager said: “He is a player who I have been aware of for some time, and when the opportunity to sign him came up, we very keen to make it happen.

“He will add a lot to our squad and provide even more competition for the players in the forward areas.”

Diallo commented: “I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season. It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.

“I look forward to training with my teammates and meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”