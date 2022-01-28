Danilho Doekhi: £2m Dutch centre-back set to make decision between Rangers and Euro giants

Rangers target Danilho Doekhi is set to make a decision on his future. (Photo by Geert van Erven/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Ibrox club have been strongly linked with a move for the Vitesse Arnhem captain.

Out of contract at the end of the season, the centre-back has had interest from around Europe.

According to reports in Croatia, Doekhi is set to decide between a move to Rangers or Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

Doekhi has spoken previously about his future, all but confirming he would depart Vitesse at the end of the season when his deal expired.

“The fans don’t have to worry about me leaving yet," he said. “I have not been so much thinking of a winter transfer, but again of a departure in the summer.

“When a big club comes up with a good plan, it’s difficult to say ‘no’. So it also depends on that. Especially in this world, you have to take everything into account.

"You know that things can change very quickly. I now just assume that I will still play football at Vitesse for the next six months.”

The Dutch side reportedly want £2million for the 23-year-old who has five caps for the Netherlands’ Under-21 side.

With Leon Balogun out of contract, Jack Simpson a fringe player and Connor Goldson set to leave at the end of the season, the club are in the market for centre-backs and have already snapped up Hearts ace John Souttar.

Doekhi has an impressive CV with nearly 120 games for Vitesse having emerged through the Ajax youth academy.