International Women's Day: 3 Scottish Women's football games to attend this weekend - including Rangers, Hibs and Hearts
It is gearing up to be yet another tantalising Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) season with final of the Sky Sports SWPL Cup only weeks away and all three Glasgow teams standing a great chance of winning the SWPL title.
However, each team's attention turns to the quarter final of the Scottish Women's Cup this weekend and we've picked out five games well worth attending if you're looking to celebrate International Women's Day by cheering on some of the country's best women's footballers.
Here are the three of the best Scottish Women's football games to attend this weekend.
Hibernian vs Rangers - Meadowbank Stadium, 10 March, 12pm
Grant Scott's Hibees face Rangers for the second week in a row having lost 3-0 to the Glasgow outfit in last week's league clash. For some unbeknown reason though, Hibs are cup experts and have a long and decorated history in cups competitions, reaching an astonishing 12 cup finals and winning eight Scottish Cups - so this week's game could prove to be a real banana skin for league leaders Rangers. That said, Jo Potter's Gers are yet to taste defeat since her appointment are looking to complete a historic treble after the disappointment of last season.
Partick Thistle vs Hearts - Petershill Park, 10 March, 1pm
Brian Graham's Partick side have already reached the final of one cup competition this year and are now just two games away from doing it again. In Hearts though, they face a side that has won their last three games, scoring 12 and conceding none. Just four points separate the sides in the league and Thistle will be looking to avenue their two defeats to Eva Olid's side by knocking them out of the cup at Petershill.
Livingston vs Spartans, 10 March, 12pm
It is an interest time for both sides with Livingston currently flying high in the SWPL2 and Spartans having an unusually tough season that sees them in a bit of a relegation scrap. On paper this one should be straight forward for the visitors with the likes of Robyn McCafferty and Becky Galbraith able to be called on, however, Livi will want to show the can compete at the top table by pulling off a giant killing at home.
