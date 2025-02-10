The ex-Rangers title winner is the favourite to replace Philippe Clement - should he be sacked.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard deserves another shot at management despite his disappointing spells in charge of Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq, according to former England teammate Alan Shearer.

The 44-year-old former Liverpool midfielder exploded onto the management scene with Rangers, where he was named named Manager of the Year in 2021, following an invincible season in charge of the Glasgow giants. After leading Rangers to a historic 55th league title, he earned himself a lucrative move to the English Premier League with Aston Villa less than a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would struggle at Villa Park though, and just four years on from his title success at Rangers, Gerrard’s managerial reputation is in tatters after being sacked by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, where he was dismissed by the club in January after winning just 23 of his 59 games in charge.

Despite those recent failures though, Gerrard has been tipped for a return to the Ibrox dugout, and tops the list of favourites to replace the under-fire Philippe Clement at Rangers following the dismal 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Queen’s Park.

Steven Gerrard and Alan Shearer clash during their playing days. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

With the Belgian boss coming under increasing pressure following the shock defeat on Sunday, ex-England and Newcastle United skipper Shearer has urged club’s to look at Frank Lampard’s impressive start to life at Coventry City as proof that the likes of Gerrard, and former Three Lions legend Wayne Rooney, should not be written off just yet.

“Steven has left Saudi Arabia, and I hope he gets back into management in the UK,” Shearer told Betfair. “He clearly doesn't have to work, but I hope it's not the last we've seen of him or Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool midfield icon had been strongly linked with a shock return to management with the EFL’s bottom club Carlisle United on deadline day, with reports claiming the Cumbrian’s US owners had targeted the former Rangers manager as a replacement for the sacked Mike Williamson.

However, the move was quickly rubbished and the club appointed ex-Manchester City boss Mark Hughes late last week instead. Gerrard had also been linked with the vacant managerial role at Derby County, alongside speculation about a potential Rangers comeback, and Shearer is adamant that Gerrard deserves another crack at management.