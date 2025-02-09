Uncapped Scottish striker and SPFL castaways cause seismic cup shock to spark nachos and Fanta party

Pilgrims stun in-form Liverpool for a major upset in FA Cup

Scottish striker Ryan Hardie was the hero for Plymouth Argyle after the former Rangers and Livingston hitman scored the only goal of the game to dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Hardie’s second-half penalty gave Plymouth, bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, a famous 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders as Home Park was left shaking to its foundations.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot named a shadow side for the fourth-round tie and most of his big-name players – including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister – were back on Merseyside as the club’s quadruple hopes vanished on a wave of emotion in Devon.

Ryan Hardie scores from the penalty spot in Plymouth's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. | Getty Images

It was a tremendous result for new Plymouth boss Miron Muslic, who took over from Wayne Rooney last month. The ex-Cercle Brugge man revealed he would celebrate by “eating some nachos and drinking a Fanta”.

“Normally I’m very good in my words and eloquent, but I’m a little bit speechless,” said Muslic. “I’m very emotional because I realised the task and the opponent. It’s the biggest moment so far in my coaching career, no doubt, because it’s the FA Cup and Liverpool.

“But the biggest moment will be staying up (in the Championship). This is my goal, this is what I have in my mind and my soul. It’s a day for Argyle, a day for Plymouth, a day for the ‘Green Army’. They deserve it and I want them to give it (celebrations) their all. I will go home and re-watch the game, eat some Nachos and drink a Fanta. It’s very boring for me.”

Following a tight first half of few chances, Hardie converted from the spot after Harvey Elliott had handled when Darko Gyabi hooked the ball over his head.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard made some excellent saves as Plymouth held on for victory. | Getty Images

Hardie struck a post soon after, but Plymouth had to withstand nine agonising minutes of stoppage time during which goalkeeper Conor Hazard - formerly of Celtic - made superb saves to deny Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.