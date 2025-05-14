Head coach believes bond between team and fans is as strong as he’s seen

Hibs head coach David Gray hailed his players’ “unbelievable achievement” of securing third place in the Scottish Premiership and praised the club’s board for sticking by him earlier in the season when the team were struggling at the wrong end of the table.

A 2-2 draw away at St Mirren, coupled with fourth-placed Aberdeen’s 5-1 loss against Celtic, means Hibs cannot be caught with a game to spare in the top flight. Given they were bottom of the league on December 14, their rise up to third has been exceptional.

If Celtic defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 24, Hibs will be guaranteed main-phase European football in at least the Conference League - but in the immediate term, a delighted Gray revelled in the exploits of his team.

Hibs head coach David Gray salutes the fans after clinching third place. | SNS Group

“It’s an unbelievable achievement,” said Gray. “From where we were, the hard work, the togetherness, everything, going through that adversity, but to manage to secure third place with a game that spares massive credit to the players. They fully deserve it, and at this stage of the season, the league certainly doesn't lie, and I think they fully deserve that position.

“So, as I say, to a man that gave me absolutely everything all season. The staff, everybody involved, always believed in the group, and we've had the rewards for that. So, as I say, I'm delighted for everyone involved.

“I'm delighted because it's what I believed we could do as a group. As I say, I'm delighted that the club showed the faith in me as well during that difficult time, because that's, as I say, going through that period. I found out a lot about myself, but also, the club had to stay strong during the moments, because the points returned at that stage was nowhere near good enough, and I knew that, and I was responsible for that. But as I was always able to demonstrate, was the players were fully behind what we were doing.

David Gray always believed in Hibs

“I was seeing it every day, and I always believed, given the time, we would turn it round. So, as I say, it's been a massive collective effort. The players deserve all the credit, 100 per cent, but it's always the hard work behind the scenes as well that goes on. I think we fully deserve it for what we've done this season. So, as I say, I'm over the moon for everyone.”

Gray was hoisted upon the shoulders of his players in front of the adoring travelling support and he believes he bond between the team and the fans is as good as he’s experienced during his long association with Hibs.

“I've spoken a lot about the connection between the fans and the players at the minute, and it's brilliant to see,” Gray continued. “It's as strong as I've seen it in the ten years I've been here. There's been some real special moments this season, alone.

“When you think back to this season, places we've went and won. One at Tynecastle, one at Ibrox. Sunshine on Leith twice in a week. Everything it goes with, the different things the players have managed to achieve, and the history they've changed in positive ways, and the moments that they're able to have with the fans has been outstanding.

David Gray takes the acclaim of the Hibs support after finishing third. | SNS Group

“The fans have been a massive part of the success we've had this season, getting us over the line at big times. And the support you see them today, how many people come to the game, can't get a ticket. They've followed us all over the place, and they stuck with us during that difficult time. So they go through that, they live and breathe it as well. So for their faith and everything else that comes with it, massive praise for them as well.

“That's the sign of a successful team is when everyone's pulling in the one direction, and I feel everyone's doing that right now, which is brilliant.”

Hibs can now look forward to European football and Gray added: “Obviously we'll have to wait and see what that looks like in terms of after cup finals and everything else. The start of the season, the objective for the players, and what the sign for this football club is, can you go and play in Europe? I've been very fortunate to do that as a player. Coaching in it as well, they're special nights, they're special things.

The riches of Europe

“It's not something that comes around in your career all the time. Players that play down south can have fantastic careers, but might never get the opportunity to go and play in Europe. They are special nights, they're games where you could see the new format as well.

“You could get some wonderful draws. We went to Villa Park and what that was for the players. They're special nights to be involved in. It's great for the club as well moving forward and all the benefits we get from that. It's where we want to be competing.”

Hibs raced into a 2-0 lead in Paisley thanks to goals from Martin Boyle and Mykola Kuharevich, but St Mirren - who are chasing down Dundee United in fifth place - roared back and levelled through Richard Taylor and Conor McMenamin. The Buddies thought they had found a winner via Mikael Mandron, only for it to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up - a decision St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson took umbrage with.

Mikael Mandron had this goal disallowed for St Mirren. | SNS Group

“The start was disappointing,” Robinson said. “The first ten minutes of the game we just didn't start. I don't know what the reason was. We got punished from that from a very, very good Hibs side and an incredible run. You can't do that against good sides, but our reaction to that was fantastic. We were the better team throughout.

“After that, we scored two goals and we have a third goal disallowed by the fourth official. So that's very, very frustrating. I've not had an explanation that's in any way acceptable for the third goal being disallowed.

“But first and foremost, congratulations to the Hibs. I think they've deserved to get into Europe. They've been fantastic since Christmas time.

“So it's certainly not sour grapes. I asked for an explanation of this. He's given a foul, but he's played on as an advantage because Hibs have the ball. So it's now a different phase of play, in my opinion. So I only asked to be corrected if that was wrong. And then Hibs have good control of the ball.

Tough task against Celtic

“They give it away, we break and score. So I think that's classed as a different phase of play. The referee let it play on and then put it back for the fourth official saying it was a foul at that stage. So if that's true, VAR have to correct that. If it's wrong, if they haven't, then I don't really know what to say because no one seemed to be able to give any answers. But ultimately, we start the game like that, you're not going to win.