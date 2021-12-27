Giovanni van Bronckhorst speaks on upcoming Rangers transfer window

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Much speculation has swirled around the club since the departure of Steven Gerrard and the arrival of the Dutchman, but the results have remained consistently positive with the team atop the cinch Premiership table and continuing in Europe – despite the change in the dugout and on the training pitch.

Now van Bronckhorst is looking ahead to the start of the winter transfer season with an open mind – in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Kent have all been subject of transfer talk recently – including some suggestion of re-unions with Gerrard in England – but it remains to be seen who, if any, van Bronckhorst will recruit to supplement the squad he inherited from the current Aston Villa boss.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with Nathan Patterson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I don’t expect anything,” he said after seeing his side end the year with a 2-0 win over St Mirren. “You just need to be prepared, that’s the most important thing as a coach.

“You need to be ready for anything. Maybe nothing will happen, maybe a lot, you never know.

“We will see where we are as a club at the end of the window.

“As a coach you don’t want to get to the end of the window with a smaller squad than when you started.

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United at Ibrox Stadium, on December 18, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“So we have to be prepared to decide what to do whatever comes our way.”

van Bronckhorst has already made subtle changes to the way Rangers have approached games compared to Gerrard’s tactics, and while he will look to further establish his methods, he has praised the early adoption of his ways from his squad who have responded with an unbeaten start to his tenure – only a Europa League draw in Lyon away from a month otherwise comprised entirely of wins.

“I’m looking at the performances of the players, not just in games, but also in training.

“We have so many different qualities in players up front and in midfield, so we can adjust our tactics depending on the opponent.

"That's why we've had so many good results.”

He went on: “It’s been difficult for myself to come into a season which was already well under way.

"For the players as well, it is never easy when there is a switch of manager during the season.

"We all reacted well to the information and the feedback we have given and, of course, results are very important.

"We have been very good in our defensive work especially, we have a lot of clean sheets, and with the depth and quality of players in the squad we will always create chances every game.

"I'm pleased with their work ethic, especially the defensive work. We're more comfortable as a team going forward and playing as a defensive unit.

"The development I've seen in the players has been very positive."

Rangers will return to work on January 5 to prepare for their resumption against Aberdeen on January 18 and the manager added: “We can go in to to the break and enjoy being with family and friends before starting fresh in the new year.”