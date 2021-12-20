Premier League side step up pursuit of Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and watch Nigeria internationalist

Southampton are reportedly keen on Rangers’ in-form midfielder Joe Aribo.

By David Oliver
Monday, 20th December 2021
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:47 pm
Joe Aribo in action for Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Nigerian international has been an Ibrox stand-out this season under both Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard, who signed the 25-year-old from Charlton Athletic in 2019.

Those performances have attracted attention as well as plaudits and the Premier League Saints are among the midfielder’s admirers according to the Daily Record. The club reportedly sent scouts north to take a closer look at Aribo this weekend, but the intelligence gathering was limited by van Bronckhorst using Aribo off the bench, with a crucial run of games looming for the Scottish champions – and a potential suspension risk on the horizon too.

However after replacing Scott Arfield, Aribo again impressed during his half-hour appearance as Rangers ran out 1-0 winners over Dundee United, thanks to James Tavernier’s penalty.

Southampton have previous for dipping into the Scottish market, having taken Steven Davis after his first spell at Ibrox, plus Virgil van Dijk and Stuart Armstrong from Celtic.

