Rangers defender wanted in £10m-plus deal as EPL giants refuse to back down from 'unreal' bid

Rangers Nathan Patterson during a UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Royal Antwerp at Ibrox Stadium, on February 25, 2021, when the substitute scored with his first touch. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers rebuffed a £5m offer from Toffees boss Rafa Benitez in August – which then Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard described as ‘so far away it is unreal’ in August.

However their interest in the 22-year-old Scotland international has not waned and the English Premier League side are believed to be ready to table another attempt to take the Rangers right-back south – but could be forced to double their opening offer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benitez is seeking a replacement for long-serving Everton full-back Seamus Coleman and Patterson has been identified, the Daily Mail reports.

Liverpool were also reportedly interested in the summer while Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa has prompted speculation linking Patterson with a move to the Midlands.

The defender, a childhood team-mate of Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour, burst onto the scene under Gerrard but has struggled to dislodge James Tavernier from the first-team.