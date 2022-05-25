Future of 6 Rangers players in the air - three to stay, three to go?

A priority is getting clarity over the club’s out of contract first-team stars.

Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis will all see their contracts expire in the coming days and weeks. Between them, the quartet have made more than 1,060 appearances for the club.

According to the Daily Record, talks are planned with Davis and Balogun this week to discuss their futures.

The former, who will turn 38 during next season, has been linked with St Mirren and Motherwell in recent weeks and has remained coy over his future. Balogun, however, expressed his desire to prolong his stay.

“My time here has been the best of my career," he told German outlet Bild in the build up to the Europa League final.

"What I’ve experienced here is really sensational. For me, the journey can happily go on. Hopefully there will soon be new developments.”

As for McGregor, he will take time over his decision.

Rangers duo Leon Balogun and Steven Davis are soon to be out of contract. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have been linked with Bosnian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic as a possible replacement but the current No.1 appears relaxed about his situation.

“I will speak to the club soon enough and we will take it from there,” he told Premier Sports.

“I can speak to the club easily and they can speak to me easily. It’s not a big problem, it’s not a heated discussion, just a general chat more than anything to see what the script is, and we will take it from there.”

Goldson, who has averaged over 55 games a season across his four campaigns at Rangers, is expected to return south of the border.

Two of the club’s youngsters could also be set to exit.

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall confirmed his interest in centre-back Lewis Mayo after the Scotland Under-21 international’s spell on loan at Firhill this past season. Talks with Wilson were planned for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, highly-rated teenage striker Rory Wilson confirmed to the Scottish Sun his desire to “move on and get to the next level”.