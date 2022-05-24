Vladan Kovacevic: Rangers target €2m-rated 6ft4in goalkeeper who starred in Polish top-flight

There is an expectation that Allan McGregor will retire with his contract set to expire this summer. A late appearance off the bench in the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts on Saturday suggested it was a goodbye from the veteran star and fan favourite who confirmed he would “speak to the club soon enough”.

McGregor’s No.2, Jon McLaughlin, signed a contract extension earlier in the season but the club will be looking for another goalkeeper to compete for the No.1 spot.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been linked with former Dundee United ace Benjamin Siegrist as well as Schalke 04’s Austrian Martin Fraisl who helped the German giants return to the Bundesliga.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Ibrox is Vladan Kovacevic.

The Herald Times and Sport reports Rangers are considering the Bosnian goalkeeper as a transfer option.

Kovacevic, rated at €2million by Wyscout, is off the back of a successful season in the Polish Ekstraklasa where he helped Raków Częstochowa finish runners-up to Lech Poznan.

The 24-year-old, a former Bosnian under-21 international, moved to Poland after three seasons as first choice goalkeeper for FK Sarajevo in his homeland. He helped them win two league titles and featured against Celtic in Europe.

Vladan Kovacevic in action for FK Sarajevo against Celtic. (Photo by Nikola Krstic / SNS Group)

Across 27 league games for Raków he averaged just 0.82 goals conceded per 90 minutes. Perhaps most impressively, only one goalkeeper prevented more goals in the entire league across the season, compared to Kovacevic 6.81.