Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt: Leon Balogun's desire to extend Ibrox stay as he calls fans 'most amazing'

The German-born Nigerian centre-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign but offered an update ahead of the Europa League final.

Balogun could start for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

“My time here has been the best of my career," he told German newspaper Bild, via Derek Rae.

“What I’ve experienced here is really sensational. For me, the journey can happily go on. Hopefully there will soon be new developments.”

The 33-year-old has played 64 times for the club since joining and has been won over by the club's support.

Around 100,000 fans are expected to be in Seville for the match and Balogun believes they have played and will play their part.

“In Germany you normally have a stand behind the goal where it’s really noisy,” he said.

Rangers star Leon Balogun is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"In Scotland it always involves the whole stadium. So we always get a defeating noise.

"Our fans are the most amazing I’ve experienced in my life. It’s a shame the tickets are so limited.

"Every player knows what it means to represent this badge. The support of the fans gives us a huge boost above all in Europe.

“They push us so much you get extra energy even though your lungs are burning and your legs are heavy – and you just keep running.”

Balogun also delivered a Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst comparison.

The former steered Rangers into the Europa League group stages in every season he was at the club before leaving for Aston Villa midway through the season.

Van Bronckhorst has taken on the mantle and taken the club to the Europa League final.

"Steven was somewhat more emotional,” Balogun said. “Gio is more reflective & gives us a different type of self-confidence. He emboldens us to trust in his plan but also in our own capabilities.