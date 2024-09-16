Celtic start their European campaign against Slovan Bratislava this week

Liam Scales believes Celtic’s 100 per cent start to the campaign can help supercharge their European dream as Brendan Rodgers’ side look to break more club records this Wednesday.

The 26-year-old formed part of a Hoops defence that equalled a 118-year record by keeping their fifth consecutive clean sheet with a 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hearts on Saturday, and Scales says his team-mates can use their perfect start as a springboard to Champions League success as they begin their campaign against Slovan Bratislava.

“The manager mentioned before the game, that we were on the brink of breaking it with another clean sheet today,” said Scales. “I'm happy we managed to get that but now it's about hopefully pushing on and getting more and setting a record that won't be beaten. That's what we need to look at, because if you keep a clean sheet, the minimum you're going to get out of a game is a draw.”

It isn’t the first time Brendan Rodgers’ side have broken records recently, and the Hoops will face the Slovakians on Wednesday knowing they can create more history as they aim to become the first Celtic side to win their opening Champions League game - something Celtic have failed to do since first entering the group stages back in 2001/02.

Liam Scales appeals the decision to award a penalty against him against Hearts before VAR ruled the penalty out. | SNS Group

“We're really looking forward to Wednesday night and we just want to bring our form into that game,” Scales added. “We really haven't put a foot wrong, I don't think. It's just been fluid and it's good to get back after the international break, get back together and get a result like that leading into a big game on Wednesday. I think now we have a bit more experience in those games and you see how ruthless European teams can be.

“You hear that it's a favourable draw and on paper, it might look that way. But they're all really good sides, playing at the top of their level. It is massively important to win those games at home. I think we have a good chance. I think we're in the right place now to go and do that because of how good we've been playing domestically. If we can bring that form and improve on it in Europe, we'll have a chance.

“I feel like we were stronger at home than we were away (in last season’s UCL). Obviously, in the away games, we got men sent off and that didn't help. I feel like every game at home could have gone either way. If that's the case, then we need to put teams to bed and win these home games this year. We've gone into it with a more defensive mindset I suppose. As defenders we know if we're solid at the back our attacking players can go and win the games for us. That's what we'll really be focusing on. It would be brilliant to break another record in midweek.