Former Rangers hero reveals brain tumour diagnosis

Former Rangers hero Michael Mols. Cr. Getty Images

Former Rangers forward Michael Mols revealed he is feeling 'positive' after announcing he has undergone surgery for a brain tumour in his native Amsterdam.

The Gers icon revealed the news via his official Instagram page but added that he was recovering well following the surgery and vowed to remain in high spirits.

Mols, 52, posted: "Brain tumour operation done, done it! Next step: Recovery, giving 100%, staying positive! Everybody who took care of me or looked after me from Amsterdam UMC, thank you" via his social media, alongside a photo of him smiling with two thumbs up in hospital.

Signed from FC Twente for £4 million at the turn of the century by former boss Dick Advocaat, the Dutch centre forward was a two times Scottish League winner with the Ibrox club and scored a total of 38 league goals before departing Glasgow in 2004 to sign for Eredivise side Utrecht.

Fondly remember by Rangers fans, he also won two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time in Scotland and is best remembered for his winning goal in a 3-2 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic back in December 2002.

His social media was awash with well wishes from Rangers fans and former players alike, with support offered from all corners of the globe following the news, which had previously been kept private by the former Netherlands international.

Gers favourite and Mols' former team mate Lorenzo Amoruso commented "keep strong my friend", while Jorg Albertz wrote "Stay strong my friend. Speedy recovery". Former Rangers and Australia defender Craig Moore wished Mols well too, saying "Recover well Mikey. My thoughts and love are with you".

There were also well wishes from the likes of Pedro Mendes and Dutch internationals Jackie Groenen and Denny Landzaat as the footballing world rallied to offer their support to the well liked former forward.