Next Rangers manager: Ibrox chief step up hunt as three candidates 'hold talks' and Scott Parker enters fray
The Ibrox club are looking for a replacement for Michael Beale, who was sacked on Sunday night as manager due to a poor start to the season. The team’s woes continued on Thursday following a surprise 2-1 defeat away at Cypriot club Aris Limassol in the Europa Conference League and while caretaker boss Steven Davis is expected to be in charge for this weekend’s Premiership game away at St Mirren, Rangers are likely to have a new man in by the time league duty resumes following the international break on October 21 when Hibs visit Govan.
The Daily Record is reporting that opening talks with former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat and current Yokohama F Marinos manager Kevin Muscat have taken place, while ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is claimed to have met members of the Ibrox board in London to explore the possibility of succeeding Beale. There are also suggestions via the Daily Mailthat former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has thrown his hat into the ring alongside Oliver Glasner, the man who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League final glory against Rangers in 2022.
Flemish media outlet HLN has also run a story reporting that Phillipe Clement, who is out of work following spells at Club Brugge and Monaco, has also held exploratory talks with Rangers about moving to the Glasgow club. The 49-year-old Belgian is also attracting interest from Al-Shabab in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.
Lampard remains the favourite with the oddsmen to land the Rangers job at 5/4, while Muscat and AZ Alkmaar manager are next in the betting at 3/1 and 4/1 respectively.
Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove stayed in the United Kingdom while the team was in Cyprus to head up the hunt for a new manager and while the club has maintained that it will not be rushed into a new appointment, aware of how important it is to land the right man following the sacking of two managers in 12 months, Thursday night’s display in Limassol stressed to the board the importance of leadership for a group of players – nine of which are new signings – who are struggling right now at Rangers.