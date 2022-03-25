Former Celtic striker and World Cup winner out of Rangers Legends match

The Republic of Ireland striker raised eyebrows when announced among the star-studded squad assembled by Luis Figo for the special event and part of Rangers’ 150th anniversary celebration month.

However Keane, who spent a loan spell at Old Firm rivals Celtic in 2010, won’t be taking part in the game which will raise funds for the Rangers charity foundation and the Portuguese winger’s foundation.

He has pulled out along with three other big names including headliner Roberto Carlos. The Brazilian was one of the first named in Figo’s World All-Star Select but won’t make the match, and neither will Ivan Cordoba or Rangers’ Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar.

Their places will be taken by Craig Moore, Paolo Fonseca and Ricardo Costa the club website has announced.

Rangers’ team will include club luminaries like Jorg Albertz, Paul Gascoigne, Nacho Novo and Nikica Jelavic, captained by Barry Ferguson. However record scorer Ally McCoist revealed to Ronald de Boer he wouldn’t be returning to the pitch for the celebration match, where Rangers will be managed by Alex McLeish.

Brazilian legend Kaka and Figo himself headline the all-star side which also includes English goalkeeper David James, World Cup winner Christian Karembeu and Gheorghe Hagi.

The match will also pit Rangers management duo Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Roy Makaay on opposing sides. Ex-Ibrox midfielder, and now manager, van Brocnkhorst will turn out for the local legends, while renowned Bayern Munich striker Makaay is part of Figo’s world XI.

Robbie Keane is a veteran of Soccer Aid and has played for LA Galaxy, Inter Milan and Liverpool - but won't be part of Rangers' Legends weekend. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Tickets are still available for the match which will also be streamed on RTV for £5.99.

Rangers legend Jorg Albertz turned out for a similar charity match in 2013. (Picture: SNS Group Sammy Turner)