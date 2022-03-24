Ally McCoist reveals why he won't play in Rangers Legends event

A Rangers Legends v World Legends match is taking place at Ibrox on Saturday to mark the club's 150th anniversary with former Light Blues players such as Paul Gascoigne, Kris Boyd and Michael Mols taking on global stars including Roberto Carlos, Gheorghe Hagi and Kaka.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and coach Roy Makaay are also taking part with the current Rangers manager turning out for the Ibrox legends while first-team coach Makaay features in the world XI.

McCoist, however, won't be pulling on his boots after revealing an injury will prevent him from getting stripped.

Ally McCoist has revealed he won't be able to play in the Rangers Legends event at Ibrox this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Asked by Ronald De Boer on talkSPORT whether he would be playing, McCoist replied: "No sadly Ronald, the top end of my hamstring on the right hand side and the lower part of my left Achilles tendon is posing me problems my friend."

De Boer retorted: "Good excuse", before adding: "I think I can last 20 minutes, yes," when asked if he was fit by McCoist.

McCoist then joked: "Well it will be 20 minutes longer than me."

The match is also a fundraising event with Rangers making a donation to the Luis Figo Foundation which supports social projects all over the world.