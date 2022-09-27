It the time of year when all football fans rejoice as EA Sports’ new FIFA title is released across the United Kingdom.

It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.

And when it comes to the Scottish Premiership, fans are always intrigued to see which of the league’s stars are ranked highest on the game.

Many feel Jota is currently the highest performing star in real life – but could the likes of Alfredo Morelos and his form over the years push him into the number one spot? Will Craig Gordon make the top 10 – or will he be pipped by another stopper?

To find out, take a look at our list of the 10 highest ranked Scottish Premiership stars on FIFA 23.

1. James Tavernier - 78 Rangers captain James Tavernier is ranked as the best player in the Scottish Premiership on Fifa 23, with his top attribute being his pace and sprint speed.

2. Callum McGregor - 77 A stand out for Scotland and Celtic, Callum McGregor is the Hoops stand out player on the new Fifa 23 game, with his top attribute being his pace and dribbling ability.

3. Jota - 76 The flying Portuguese attacker is seen as one of the best players in the SPL, and his Fifa 23 rating reflect that. His speed and acceleration are his top attributes with rankings of 85 and 87.

4. Joe Hart - 76 Craig Gordon may be on the phone to EA Sports as we speak, as Joe Hart is named the best goalkeeper in the league on Fifa 23, with a 76 rating for reactions his top attribute.