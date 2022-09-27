Fifa 23 Player Ratings: Here are the 10 highest ranked players in the Scottish Premiership
Here are the top 10 highest rated players in the Scottish Premiership on the new EA Sports’ FIFA 23 game, which is released today.
It the time of year when all football fans rejoice as EA Sports’ new FIFA title is released across the United Kingdom.
It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.
And when it comes to the Scottish Premiership, fans are always intrigued to see which of the league’s stars are ranked highest on the game.
Many feel Jota is currently the highest performing star in real life – but could the likes of Alfredo Morelos and his form over the years push him into the number one spot? Will Craig Gordon make the top 10 – or will he be pipped by another stopper?
To find out, take a look at our list of the 10 highest ranked Scottish Premiership stars on FIFA 23.