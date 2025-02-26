How to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers

All eyes will be on the away dugout at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park on Wednesday night as Barry Ferguson begins his tenure as interim Rangers manager.

The former Rangers captain has been appointed until the end of the season following the sacking of Philippe Clement, with former teammates Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Alan McGregor brought in as his team of assistants.

Ferguson, who played 431 times for the Ibrox club across two spells and won 15 major honours, has been tasked with picking the players up following the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren that spelled the end of Clement’s ill-fated reign on Saturday.

Rangers are unliekly to mount a title challenge under their interim management team as they currently trail Celtic by 16 points in the William Hill Premiership after the league leaders claimed a 5-1 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

Ferguson, however, will hope to provide stability and an improvement in results for the remainder of the campaign, starting in Ayrshire.

Kilmarnock go into the match in mixed form with two home victories against Dundee United and St Johnstone and two away defeats to Hearts and Aberdeen in their last four matches. They have already beaten Rangers on home soil this season having inflicted a 1-0 league defeat on the Light Blues back in October thanks to Marley Watkin’s late strike.

Kilmarnock host Rangers in the William Hill Premiership at Rugby Park on Wednesday night. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers takes place on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Kilmarnock v Rangers TV channel

Sky Sports have selected Kilmarnock v Rangers for live TV coverage. The broadcaster is showing the match on Sky Sports Football with the programme starting at 7.15pm.

Kilmarnock v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a NowTV day pass for £14.99 or sign up for a six-month contract for £26. Killie TV and Rangers TV will also be screening the match live for overseas viewers only.

Kilmarnock v Rangers highlights

Sportscene will show highlights of Kilmarnock v Rangers and the other William Hill Premiership matches taking place at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday night.

Kilmarnock v Rangers team news

Kilmarnock welcome back Kyle Magennis after injury but captain Kyle Vassell and defender Stuart Findlay (both ankle) are still out.

Rangers were without John Souttar, Oscar Cortes, Leon Balogun, Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo at the weekend.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Steven McLean pn VAR duty.