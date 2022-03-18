Europa League quarter-finals: Who could Rangers play? When is the draw? Barcelona lie in wait in tantalising line-up - all the details

The Ibrox side held a 3-0 lead going into the second-leg of the round of 16 tie in the Serbian captain and while they lost 2-1 in the Rajko Mitic Stadium, their triumph in Glasgow was sufficient enough for them to book their date in the last eight.

The victory in the tie has seen Rangers’ odds of winning the tournament slashed. The club reached the UEFA Cup final in 2008, the last time a Scottish club reached the final eight of a men’s European competition.

There are a number of big clubs remaining with some very interesting second-legs set to take place today.

The Europa League quarter--final draw takes place on Friday. (Photo by UEFA via Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about the draw:

Who could Rangers play?

Braga (defeated Monaco in the last 16)Lyon (defeated Porto in the last 16)Atalanta (defeated Leverkusen in the last 16)West Ham (defeated Sevilla in the last 16)Barcelona (defeated Galatasaray in the last 16)RB Leipzig (were given a walkover against Spartak Moscow)Eintracht Frankfurt (defeated Real Betis in the last 16)

When is the draw?

UEFA will make both the quarter-final and semi-final draw on Friday, March 18. It will effectively be a 'free-for-all’ with no seeds.

It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will likely take place after the Champions League draw which is scheduled for 11am UK time.

How to watch?

The draw will be able to be followed via a live stream from UEFA. Click HERE for the stream.

When do the quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-final first leg: April 7Quarter-final second leg: April 14Semi-final first leg: April 28Semi-final second leg: May 5

The final is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.