Rangers fans in Belgrade issued stark 11pm and 'no colours' warning after police advice

The Scottish champions have a 3-0 lead to protect after an impressive first-leg victory.

Those fans who have travelled to see their team play in the impressive and atmospheric Rajko Mitic Stadium, better known as the Marakana, have been given detailed instructions by the club.

A meeting saw Rangers given advice from local police explaining the process of getting the visiting fans to and from the game, while also outlining the do’s and dont’s in Belgrade.

Rangers will play Red Star Belgrade in the Marakana on Thursday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Supporters may be kept in for up to two hours after the game which is due to finish at around 7.30pm. They have also been advised not to make their own way to the ground, to not wear colours or be out after 11pm.

Rangers said: "Following tonight’s UEFA security meeting, we can confirm that Serbian Police have advised that supporters coaches can collect fans from Student Square from 4pm. Additional coaches will be put on by local authorities to aid independent supporters in heading to the match.

"After the fixture, there will be a holdback of up to two hours and following this coaches will be available to take supporters back into the city centre.

"Additionally, Serbian Police advised strongly against Rangers Supporters travelling alone or in small groups and recommended against the wearing of colours throughout the city. They also strongly advise that supporters are off the streets by 11pm.”