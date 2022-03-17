The Rangers shirts available at the Classic Football Shirts pop-up shop in Glasgow

The world’s biggest vintage football shirt collection has returned to Scotland. More than 3,000 shirts ranging from the 1980s to the present day are for sale at Classic Football Shirts’ pop-up in Trongate, Glasgow. With prices ranging from £15 for recent team jerseys up to £300 for the rarer items, there’s something for every budget.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:00 am

The shop is open at the Sneakers ER shop at 73-77 Trongate, with the pop-up operating over the next couple of weeks until March 27.

Opening times are 9am until 6pm on weekdays and 10am until 6pm on weekends.

Sizes differ for a ranger of kits with some only available in certain sizes.

1. 20220316_154121.jpg

A wide range of Rangers tops are available.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 20220316_154015.jpg

The 2009-10 third top

Photo: Rangers third top from 09-10

3. 20220316_153939.jpg

The red Rangers 94-95 top is also available

Photo: Rangers 94-95

4. 20220316_153816.jpg

Rangers home shirt from 07-08 will send many down memory lane

Photo: Rangers home shirt from 07-08

