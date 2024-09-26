The 24/25 Europa League season gets under way this evening, as teams from across the continent start to dream of lifting the famous trophy in Bilbao next May.

Rangers are the Scottish Premiership’s sole participant after both Hearts and Kilmarnock were knocked out in the qualifying rounds, and have exciting games against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon all to come in their Europa League fixture list.

With reigning champions Atalanta taking part in the Champions League this year, we could see a new name on the famous trophy this year and Rangers supporters will be hoping their side can rekindle the kind of form that resulted in them reach the final of the competition in 2022.

But who are the bookies backing to win the Europa League this season? Here are the latest betting odds for the Europa League.

