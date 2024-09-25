Lammers the hero for FC Twente

Rangers flop Sam Lammers stunned Manchester United in the Europa League as his strike earned unfancied FC Twente a point at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman could do no right for wrong at Ibrox following a £3million move from Atalanta last summer with just two goals in 31 appearances making him a scapegoat among the support for the failed recruitment policy under former boss Michael Beale.

He was shipped out on loan to FC Utrecht just six months after his arrival where he reignited his career with 11 goals in 20 appearances. He returned to his homeland in the summer, making a permanent move to FC Twente for a £2.5million fee, where his renaissance has continued with four goals in his first nine appearances.

His most recent strike came on the big stage as he netted a 68th minute equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to cancel out Christian Erisken’s first-half opener.

This was a continental campaign few expected the Red Devils to be embarking on having missed out on European qualification through the Premier League last term.

But May’s shock FA Cup triumph against rivals Manchester City secured United a Europa League spot and they opened the new-look league phase in frustrating fashion against the Eredivisie side.

United boss Erik Ten Hag spent a combined 23 years at Twente across three stints as a player and then in different coaching capacities, saying on the eve of the game: “It’s not nice to have to hurt something you love.”

Eriksen’s first-half rocket put United on course to do just that, but the lowest-ranked side, in terms of UEFA’s coefficient, heading to Old Trafford in this revamped group phase had other ideas.

Lammers went close with an early strike and was not to be denied a famous Old Trafford goal, dispossessing Eriksen as the midfielder turned into danger and then all too easily beating Andre Onana in the second half.

Twente’s largest ever European travelling support went wild and had made themselves heard long before kick-off, including bellowing Steve McClaren’s name when their title-winning ex-manager was introduced.

Sir Alex Ferguson helped present his former assistant with a gift, with McClaren having recently ended his most recent spell with United, and the Jamaica boss witnessed an intense start by his former clubs.

Twente boss Joseph Oosting expressed belief on Tuesday that his team could hurt United and Lammers so nearly gave them a famous lead in front of the Stretford End.

Bart van Rooij dispossessed dithering Diogo Dalot in the corner and sent in a low cross to the near post, where the forward’s snapshot flew just across the face of goal with eight minutes on the clock.

Twente’s bright, confident start continued as United were blunted by a mixture of last-ditch defending and poor decision making.

Ex-Rangers forward Sam Lammers celebrates his goal against Man Utd that earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Europa League opener. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In fact, the first shot on Lars Unnerstall’s goal came from the boot of a Twente player and the goalkeeper had to be alert to stop Mees Hilgers’ clearance fizzing into the top corner.

United did not manage a shot on target until the 35th minute, and when it came there was little Unnerstall could do.

The ball fell loose in the box after Dalot was closed down and Eriksen reacted quickest to unleash a thumping first-time strike beyond Twente’s goalkeeper.

Marcus Rashford looked lively before and after that goal, with Harry Maguire seeing an attempt stopped from a corner early in the second period.

But United’s control had now loosened and Onana got down low to ensure a 30-yard Sem Steijn free-kick did not creep home in front of Twente’s 4,000-or-so fans.

The visitors smelt blood and sparked bedlam in the 68th minute.

Van Rooij’s driving run from deep in his own half was finally stopped in United territory, only for unaware Eriksen to turn into danger. Lammers took the ball off his toe, continued forward and simply beat Onana at his near post.

It was a gut punch United desperately tried to bounce back from.

Joshua Zirkzee was denied, Bruno Fernandes bent off target and Alejandro Garnacho curled over.