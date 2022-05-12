Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers fans have been frantically planning their trip to Seville for next week’s Europa League Final but, for those staying at home, a new alternative way to catch the showcase final is on offer.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will line-up for their first European semi-final since 2008 hoping to immortalise themselves in Ibrox history, as they look to lift the Europa League Trophy by defeating Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday May 18.

Thousands of fans are expected to travel to the Spanish city, while a lucky few Gers fans have even been able to snap up the limited tickets to the game at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, but for those not able to make the trip, Vue Cinemas are offering fans the chance to watch the game on the big screen.

As per the Glasgow giants previous ties, the game will be shown live via BT Sport, however, for those fans wanting to take in the atmosphere on a giant screen alongside fellow fans, Vue Cinemas will be screening the game at their Glasgow Fort, Edinburgh Omni Centre, Stirling, Inverness, Livingston and Aberdeen cinemas.

The decision follows the success of Vue’s screening both legs of Rangers’ semi-final ties against RB Leipzig, which one Twitter user described as “electric” following the breathtaking 3-1 second leg win last week.

With under a week until the big day, Gers boss van Bronckhorst is still sweating over the availability of striker Kemar Roofe, who has been missing since Rangers’ Scottish Cup semi final win over Celtic in April.

“It is going to be a close call for Kemar,” said the Dutch manager. “So we have to assess him day by day.

“I think (Ryan) Jack is ahead of him. Jack will be ready for next week but I still don’t know about Kemar.”