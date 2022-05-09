Rangers fans are set to travel in their thousands to the Europa League Final - ticket or no ticket (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was a monumental night for Rangers Football Club last Thursday, as the Scottish giants made it to their first European final in 14 years after a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at Ibrox.

A late strike from Gers' John Lundstram, coupled with first-half strikes from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara, ensured Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will be played at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday May 18 for a chance to lift a European trophy.

And while some confident fans had already booked flights and accommodation for the showcase final well in advance, a other fans will be searching far and wide for the most cost-effective ways to travel to Seville – with or without a final ticket.

Here we look at a list of airports you can fly to ensure you will be able to get to Seville, and how far they are from the stadium.

Costs and availability of travel are subject to change.

Malaga

Distance from Seville: 214km.

Airports that fly to Malaga: EasyJet fly direct to Malaga from Glasgow, while Ryanair also offer direct flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh. There’s also an option to fly from several English airports with Ryanair and EasyJet.

How to get to Seville from the airport: The fastest way to get to Seville would be to catch a direct train. Several trains run from Malaga to Seville and take one hour and 55 minutes, with prices of trains starting from around £17. There is also an option to take a bus, known as the Rede Expressos. This takes approximately three hours.

Jerez

Distance from Seville: 93km.

Airports that fly to Jerez: There are currently no flights that fly from Scotland direct to Jerez, however, you can fly from London – and you would need to change at Madrid as well.

How to get to Seville from the airport: The fastest way to get to Seville would be to catch a direct train. Several trains run to Seville and take one hour with prices of trains starting from around £9. There is also an option to take a bus, known as the Mon Bus. This takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes, which costs £5.

Madrid

Distance from Seville: 402km.

Airports that fly to Madrid: You can currently fly to Madrid from Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick and Edinburgh, who all offer direct flights with EasyJet and Ryanair. You can also fly with airlines such as KLM, however, this would require a transfer in Amsterdam.

How to get to Seville from the airport: The fastest way to get to Seville would be to catch a direct train. Several trains run from the Spanish capital to Seville, taking two hours and 34 minutes with prices of trains starting from around £24. There is also an option to take a bus, known as the Soci bus, although this will take over six hours.

Faro

Distance from Seville: 199km.

Airports that fly to Faro: You can currently fly direct to the Portuguese city of Faro direct with Easyjet. Other British cities which fly direct to Faro via several airlines are Bristol, Nottingham, Durham, London, Manchester and Cardiff. Other starting points, including Edinburgh, require a change somewhere such as Dublin.

How to get to Seville from the airport: The fastest way to get to Seville would be to catch a direct train, however, it appears the Omio train website is currently sold out of seats. The FlixBus is available and takes just two hours and 40 minutes, with prices starting at £10.

Alicante/Benidorm

Distance from Seville: 596km

Airports that fly to Alicante: Direct flights to Alicante are currently cheapest if you fly from London Gatwick, with EasyJet and Ryanair offering flights on and around the dates of the Europa League Final. Other airports are available, but several of them requires a stop off in a neighbouring country.

How to get to Seville from the airport: You can actually take a direct flight from Alicante to Seville if you would like to, with options available from around £150 for a one way flight, which takes around one hour. Alternatively you can hop on a train at Alicante Airport via Madrid, with travel time around seven hours and costs starting at round £54 one way. The final option would be to take a bus via Murcia, again direct from the airport. This will take close to nine hours and should cost around £40 to £50.

Lisbon

Distance from Seville: 463km.

Airports that fly to Lisbon: London and Manchester currently offer direct flights with EasyJet on, and around, the days of the final. You can fly direct via Edinburgh, though flights are only currently available on May 15, with availability for days closer to the game sold out.

How to get to Seville from the airport: You can book a train, though you would need to take a stop in Faro, before boarding a bus to Seville. This will take around four and a half hours (including the stop in Faro) and costs start at £32 for the entire trip. An alternative route would be take a bus from the nearby stop of Estação Sete Rios and travel through Faro. This would take around seven hours and costs start at £25.

Valencia

Distance from Seville: 648km.

Airports that fly to Valencia: Nottingham and Manchester currently offer direct flights with Ryanair, though flights are not available on and around the dates of the game. The best current option would be a flight from Leeds, which includes a change at Palma - Majorca and costs around £27 one way.

How to get to Seville from the airport: Once again, the train is an option at £47. You would need to travel via Madrid, and the journey would take approximately five hours. The alternative route is a direct bus, which takes 10 hours and requires a stop over in Madrid.

Barcelona

Distance from Seville: 987km.

Airports that fly to Barcelona: You can fly direct to Barcelona from Edinburgh with EasyJet, who offer regular flights throughout the week. Alternatively, you can fly direct via Birmingham, Bristol, London and Manchester. Glasgow flights would require a change.

How to get to Seville from the airport: You can book a train direct to Seville, which takes around six hours, with costs starting at £95. The alternative would be to book an Alsa bus, though this would take an astonishing 15 hours and costs £65.

Porto

Distance from Seville: 579km.

Airports that fly to Porto: Currently, only London offer directs flights to Porto on the days surrounding the Europa League Final. However, you can fly with Dutch airline KLM, though you would need to take a stop in Amsterdam.