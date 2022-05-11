Kemar Roofe in 'close call' as Rangers duo race against clock to make Europa League final line-up

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his team comfortably defeat Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But van Bronckhorst had more positive news about Ryan Jack whom he is confident will recover in time to take his place in the side for the showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18.

Jamaican international striker Roofe was absent again on Wednesday night as Rangers defeated Ross County 4-1 at Ibrox in their final home fixture of the season. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic at Hampden on April 17.

With Alfredo Morelos already ruled out for the rest of the campaign by injury, it has left Rangers operating without a recognised central striker as they build up to their first appearance in a European final for 14 years.

Scotland midfielder Jack is another key performer at European level for Rangers but has missed their last two games after coming off in the second leg of the semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

“It is going to be a close call for Kemar,” said van Bronckhorst. “So we have to assess him day by day.

“I think Jack is ahead of him. Jack will be ready for next week but I still don’t know about Kemar.”

Van Bronckhorst, who confirmed he will make several changes for the last Premiership fixture of the season against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday before his squad travel to Seville, was happy to see his team maintain positive momentum with the display against County.

"It is about finding the right balance,” he said. "Obviously you want to keep going, you want to rest players but it is also important to get the rhythm and keep on playing and I think

I saw that in my team today.

"In the first half we were going at full speed, the rhythm was good we were creating a lot of chances, there should have been more goals in the first half.