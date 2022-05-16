Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will line-up for their first European final since 2008 in the hope they can immortalise themselves in the already rich Ibrox history, as they dream of captain James Tavernier lifting the Europa League Trophy above his head on the evening of Wednesday May 18.

Standing in their way will be Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt, who have already disposed of footballing giant Barcelona and English Premier League side West Ham United on an outstanding run of their. However you look at it, Wednesday is sure to be a night to be savoured for all football fans.

Europa League Final 2022: Rangers game with Eintracht Frankfurt set to be screened at Scottish Cinemas

And while many Rangers fans have their sombrero and sun tan lotion packed, sadly not all Gers supporters can make it to the historic Europa League Final at Seville this week.

However, those who can’t make the trip this week are highly likely to deck Scotland’s largest city in the royal blue of Rangers, as they roar their team on – and pubs across Glasgow will be expecting a big turn out as the nation tunes in.

Are you one of the fans looking to soak in the atmosphere on home soil? Then here is our pick of the best eight pubs to catch Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

1. Coopers - Great Western Road Looking to find a West End bar with the game on? Cooper's on Great Western Road have confirmed they will be screening the game on Wednesday.

2. Walkabout - Renfield Street A popular and roomy bar to catch most big sporting events, Aussie-themed bar Walkabout are screening the big game this week, though space is running out so book a table fast. Entry is £5.

3. The Horse Shoe - Drury Street The Horse Shoe is one of Glasgow's most well known and popular. The owners have confirmed the game will shown and have urged fans to get to the pub for the game.

4. Campus - Sauchiehall Street The well known sports bar are taking bookings for the game right now, with free boots available at Campus.