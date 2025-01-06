The latest Scottish Premiership transfer round-up

Here is your Monday night transfer bulletin from around the Scottish Premiership with two confirmed signings while the Celtic and Rangers rumour mill is in full swing.

Dons land winger

Aberdeen have secured their first signing of the January window with Danish winger Jeppe Okkels joining on loan from Preston North End with an option to buy. The 25-year-old reunites with manager Jimmy Thelin for the remainder of the season having played under the Swede at Elfsborg, where Okkels contributed 29 goals and 16 assists in 118 appearances. He moved to Dutch side Utrecht in January last year but left after six months to seal a £1.7million move to Preston. He has struggled for regular gametime at Deepdale and will now look to relaunch his career at Pittodrie. “He is a good finisher, who will bring a goal threat and provide real quality to our midfield options with his technical ability," Thelin said. "He has had a frustrating period, however, he is a good character and with the fight and determination he shows we are sure he will be a positive addition to the squad.”

New Aberdeen loan signing Jeppe Okkels (left) of Preston North End challenges Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Deepdale on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Staggies sign striker

Ross County have secured the signing of striker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield Town. The Highlanders have paid an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old, who recently returned from a loan spell at USL side Sacramento Republic, where he netted 15 times in 31 appearances. The former Everton youth has been secure first-team football at the EFL League One side, with the majority of his four-year spell at the club spent in the B team. He has previously been on loan with Walsall, Exeter City, Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town, where he scored a combined 14 goals. Staggies manager Don Cowie told the club website: "We are delighted to sign Kieran. We identified him in the summer but had to be patient while he was on loan at Sacramento. He had a fantastic spell there scoring a lot of goals. Kieran is a different profile to our current forwards and we all look forward to working with him."

Rangers linked with ex-Hibs adversary

He was the player Rangers fans loved to hate during his time at Hibs, but that has not prevented Ryan Porteous from being linked with a blockbuster move to Ibrox in the January window. The Scotland defender is reportedly unsettled at Watford with rumours swirling over possible Rangers interest as manager Philippe Clement looks to address an injury crisis in defence. John Souttar, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland are all currently sidelined with Rangers forced to call on fifth choice centre-back Leon King in the 3-3 draw at Easter Road on Sunday. Porteous had numerous run-ins with Rangers during his spell at Hibs but ex-Ibrox defender Craig Moore reckons the 25-year-old should be considered a viable target for Clement's side. "He knows the domestic game inside out," he said. "If he is not playing at Watford. Look, those type of players are certainly one to consider for me. If they are not getting game time down south. Not a bad option at all. We know he would be absolutely fine up here. He's not going to run into anything that he isn't aware of. He's seen it and experienced it. Naturally left-sided I am sure and quite physical. He will be one of a few options I am pretty sure Rangers will be looking at."

Celtic could revive their summer interest in Michel-Ange Balikwisha amid reports that Royal Antwerp are willing to sell the winger in the January window. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Door opens for £5m Celtic signing