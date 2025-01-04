Brendan Rodgers will be looking to strengthen his squad this January ahead of a hectic second-half of the season. Cr: SNS Group.Brendan Rodgers will be looking to strengthen his squad this January ahead of a hectic second-half of the season. Cr: SNS Group.
Brendan Rodgers will be looking to strengthen his squad this January ahead of a hectic second-half of the season. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Key duo stay, £25m man signs up, Hoops hero returns - Celtic's dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 16:45 GMT

Here’s how Celtic’s starting XI could look if the January transfer rumours are true...

The January transfer window has been open for less than a week in the Scottish Premiership, and already Celtic have found themselves linked to a number of exciting deals as Brendan Rodgers’ looks to claim a historic domestic treble.

Having already twice broken their transfer record in the summer with the signings of Adam Idah and Arne Engels, the Northern Irishman will be looking to add the key pieces to his squad that should allow him to challenge both domestically and in Europe - including the potential return of two huge Celtic favourites.

With Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki all tipped to depart this month, Rodgers will be looking to add to his transfer kitty this month, and cobble together the extra funds that will allow him add further quality to his squad in order to continue their dominance of the Scottish Premiership.

As the links continue to mount around Lennoxtown during the January transfer window, we look at what Celtic’s dream starting XI would look like - but only if the rumours are true which is, of course, far from a certainty!

The Celtic goalkeeper already has one trophy in the cabinet, and is aiming to be a treble winner come the end of the current campaign. His contract comes to an end in the summer, but Celtic could look to extend his deal before that.

1. GK: Kasper Schmiechel

The Celtic goalkeeper already has one trophy in the cabinet, and is aiming to be a treble winner come the end of the current campaign. His contract comes to an end in the summer, but Celtic could look to extend his deal before that. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Canadian right-back has become one of the club's most important players since moving to Celtic Park three years ago. Signed a new deal recently that will keep him at the club until at least 2028.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

The Canadian right-back has become one of the club's most important players since moving to Celtic Park three years ago. Signed a new deal recently that will keep him at the club until at least 2028. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The American defender is Brendan Rodgers' first-choice centre-back and one of the first names on his team sheet when fit.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

The American defender is Brendan Rodgers' first-choice centre-back and one of the first names on his team sheet when fit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The duo have battled all season long for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers. With no rumours emerging around that position so far this January, Brendan Rodgers appears content with his options in defence - even with Stephen Welsh's impending loan move to Belgium.

4. CB: Auston Trusty/Liam Scales

The duo have battled all season long for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers. With no rumours emerging around that position so far this January, Brendan Rodgers appears content with his options in defence - even with Stephen Welsh's impending loan move to Belgium. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursTransfer News
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice