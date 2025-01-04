Key duo stay, £25m man signs up, Hoops hero returns - Celtic's dream XI if transfer rumours are true

The January transfer window has been open for less than a week in the Scottish Premiership, and already Celtic have found themselves linked to a number of exciting deals as Brendan Rodgers’ looks to claim a historic domestic treble.

Having already twice broken their transfer record in the summer with the signings of Adam Idah and Arne Engels, the Northern Irishman will be looking to add the key pieces to his squad that should allow him to challenge both domestically and in Europe - including the potential return of two huge Celtic favourites.

With Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki all tipped to depart this month, Rodgers will be looking to add to his transfer kitty this month, and cobble together the extra funds that will allow him add further quality to his squad in order to continue their dominance of the Scottish Premiership.

As the links continue to mount around Lennoxtown during the January transfer window, we look at what Celtic’s dream starting XI would look like - but only if the rumours are true which is, of course, far from a certainty!

1 . GK: Kasper Schmiechel The Celtic goalkeeper already has one trophy in the cabinet, and is aiming to be a treble winner come the end of the current campaign. His contract comes to an end in the summer, but Celtic could look to extend his deal before that. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back has become one of the club's most important players since moving to Celtic Park three years ago. Signed a new deal recently that will keep him at the club until at least 2028. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The American defender is Brendan Rodgers' first-choice centre-back and one of the first names on his team sheet when fit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales