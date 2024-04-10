Dundee v Rangers postponed and new fixture date set as Premiership split delayed

Referee Don Robertson calls the Dundee v Rangers match off during a secondary pitch inspection at Dens Park. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Dundee’s match against Rangers on Wednesday evening has been postponed after Dens Park failed a second pitch inspection and will now be played next week in a delay to the Scottish Premiership split.

Match referee Don Robertson initially deemed the pitch playable during an 11am inspection but a second inspection at 3.30pm has determined that the game cannot go ahead safely following several hours of persistant rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was originally called off on March 17 and is the fifth time this season that Dundee have suffered a home postponement due to a waterlogged pitch. It has left the SPFL in the position of being unable to fulfill all 33 league fixtures before the Premiership splits following this weekend’s fixtures.

The league body has confirmed that the match has been rescheduled to next Wednesday, April 17, live on Sky Sports, with an 8.00pm kick-off, leaving clubs facing a potential wait to discover their fate with Dundee currently in sixth place and in a battle with Hibs and Motherwell to make the top six.

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer at the SPFL, said: “The Match Referee has carried out two detailed pitch inspections today and in light of the forecast for heavy rain later today in Dundee, a decision has now been taken that the pitch will not be playable this evening.

“Whilst this development is extremely disappointing, we have had contingency measures in place since last month and informed both clubs by email on March 21st of our intention, should tonight’s game fall victim to the weather, that we would rearrange the game for Dens Park on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th. In the last week we have explored other possible options with both clubs but none of them were deemed to be better than our original contingency plan.

“This decision gives this vital fixture the very best chance of being played in front of both sets of supporters and also gives us a week to finalise further contingency planning in the event that the weather unexpectedly deteriorates in the interim.