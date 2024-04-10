Rangers have strongly criticised both Dundee and the Scottish Professional Football League after their Scottish Premiership fixture at Dens Park was postponed for a second time on Wednesday afternoon.

The match was originally due to played on March 17 but was called off just 90 minutes before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch and the same fate has befallen the rearranged match after referee Don Robertson deemed the surface unplayable following a second pitch inspection.

An initial check at 11am gave the match the go ahead but persistant rain thoughout the day meant a further inspection was required at 3.30pm where it was determined that the game could not go ahead safely. It is the fifth time a Dundee home match has been postponed this season.

Referee Don Robertson calls the Dundee v Rangers match off during a secondary pitch inspection. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The game, which had been due for live broadcast on Sky Sports, has now been rearranged for next Wednesday, April 17, resulting in a delay to the Scottish Premiership split, which had been due to take place after this weekend's matches.

The call-off has prompted a strong reaction from Rangers, who have written to the SPFL over the “avoidable and embarrassing” episode and accused Dundee of handling the situation in a “negligent and unprofessional” manner.

A club statement read: “Rangers has written to the SPFL outlining its position following today’s further postponement of the Dundee Scottish Premiership fixture.

“The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country.

“In a week where record TV viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this evening’s game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable.

“Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner.

“The club has been repeatedly putting forward solutions to the SPFL, which have not been taken up. It has again proposed a solution to the preparation and execution of this rescheduled fixture and is awaiting a response from the SPFL. As things stand, the rescheduled match will be on Wednesday, April 17 at 8pm. The club considers that this matter has been handled incorrectly throughout by both Dundee and the SPFL.

“At this time, we sympathise fully once again with our supporters, approximately 4000 of whom were looking forward to attending tonight’s game. Having already been left hugely inconvenienced and out of pocket by the first postponement last month, it is entirely unacceptable and disrespectful on the part of Dundee FC to have allowed this situation to have developed again.”

The SPFL has confirmed that Dundee are subject to a disciplinary process regarding the number of call-offs this season.

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer at the SPFL, said: “In the last week we have explored other possible options with both clubs but none of them were deemed to be better than our original contingency plan.

“This decision gives this vital fixture the very best chance of being played in front of both sets of supporters and also gives us a week to finalise further contingency planning in the event that the weather unexpectedly deteriorates in the interim.