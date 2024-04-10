Dundee’s match against Rangers on Wednesday evening remains in doubt despite the Dens Park pitch passing an 11am inspection.

Match referee Don Robertson conducted an early examination of the playing surface and has determined that the match can go ahead as things stand. However, a further inspection has been called for 3.30pm due to heavy rainfall forecast across the Dundee area on Wednesday afternoon.

The match was originally called off on March 17 and another postponement could have major implications with the Scottish Professional Football League under pressure to have all 33 league matches fulfilled ahead of the Scottish Premiership split, which falls after this weekend’s fixtures.

Referee Don Robertson during a pitch inspection ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.

Dundee are currently in sixth place and in a battle with Hibs and Motherwell to make the top six. Dundee’s last match, at home to the Steelmen on Saturday, required two inspections before the surface was deemed playable.

Referee Robertson told Sky Sports: "I've inspected the pitch at 11am. The pitch is playable at the moment. I was asked by the league to come up this morning and conduct that inspection. Obviously, there have been some issues with the pitch recently. I wanted to come up early and have an early sight of the pitch.

"At the moment, it's playable. I'm quite comfortable that the pitch is playable and safe for the players to play. All areas of the pitch including areas where there were concerns a couple of weeks ago when the match was postponed and subsequently.

"That's the situation just now as we stand. Everyone is aware of the weather forecast for the area this afternoon. So between the clubs and the league, they will decide if there is a further pitch inspection required depending on the weather this afternoon."

Rangers want a decision to be made as early as possible with thousands of away fans expected to embark on their journey to Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

A club statement read: “Given the forecasted weather conditions in Dundee this afternoon, a further inspection is to be held at 3:30pm. Rangers has continued to insist that a final decision is made as early as possible for our traveling supporters, and fully understands the inconvenience this continues to cause.”

If the match fails to beat the weather, it will become the fifth postponement at Dens Park this season.

A Dundee statement confirmed: “Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the match referee has decided that the pitch is currently playable. However, with rain forecast for later today both clubs and the league have agreed for a further pitch inspection to take place at 3.30pm today.”