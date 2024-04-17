Dundee dispute Philippe Clement assessment of Rangers stalemate - 'I would strongly disagree with that'

Dundee manager Tony Docherty hailed his team's performance in their 0-0 draw with Rangers and disagreed with his Ibrox counterpart Philppe Clement's assessment that only the visitors were worthy winners of the match.

The Dens Park outfit landed a significant blow to Rangers' title charge and at the same time enhanced their credentials for finishing in the European places. Fresh from securing their top-six status last weekend, Dundee put in an excellent display against their visitors and came close to scoring through a Scott Tiffoney effort, following on from a fine save from Jack Butland to keep out a Luke McCowan free-kick.

"I thought it was, again, a really fantastic performance by the team," said Docherty. "I thought we went toe to toe with a really good Rangers team which has a huge motivation in the title race. But who had the more motivation in that game there? I thought my players served up a fantastic performance out of possession and in possession. I couldn’t be more pleased with them because I thought their focus going into the last two games was outstanding. And I thought we got our rewards tonight."

Dundee manager Tony Docherty during the goalless draw with Rangers at Dens Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In his own post-match assessment, Clement said Rangers were the only team that deserved to win. "You watched the game and I would strongly disagree with that," retorted Docherty. "It was important in the last couple of games that I made sure my players were focused for every game and we’ve kept that focus over the last two games. We have got results that have been a reward for the focus shown and I thought tonight Rangers had a lot of possession, but I never thought they troubled us."