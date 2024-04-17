Defiant Rangers manager Philippe Clement still believes that his team can win the Premiership title despite failing to defeat Dundee in their game in hand over title rivals Celtic on Wednesday night.

Hot on the heels of losing 3-2 to Ross County on Sunday in Dingwall, Rangers dropped more points with a 0-0 draw at Dens Park. With just five games to go in the league, Celtic lead their Old Firm rivals by three points ahead and have a superior goal difference by five. The Gers have only won two of their last eight matches and are faltering just at the wrong time as the season reaches its climax.

Clement, however, still retains full confidence that his team can overhaul Celtic and stated that his players showed a positive reaction from the damaging defeat in Dingwall. "I still believe that [we can win the title]," said the Belgian. "I was maybe the only one in Glasgow who believed that in October, probably the only one of all the town who believed that. We are now six months later and if we win all our games then there is a really big possibility for that. I think that is already a big step forward and I believe in these players, this group, because I have seen what they have done this season already. They can do it again."

Rangers manager Philippe Clement walks past the angry away supporters after the goalless draw at Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

On the match itself, Clement continued: "They gave a reaction. We didn’t get the result we wanted. We were the only team to deserve this result this evening in the possession, in the chances also. But you need to put the ball against the net. And you also need some luck sometimes.

“It would be concerning if it was the same performance as Sunday. That was not the case. So, there were a lot of things much better, it was also needed because Sunday was our worst performance in the six months that we’ve been together. I saw players who gave everything to get the result. It’s not easy against a team who play man making all over the pitch and follow you … even if you go to the toilet.

“So, to create the space we did, the chances were there, also on a pitch that was bumpy and it’s difficult to control in moments and do the decisive things. But, those are not excuses. My team today gave everything. I was angry, I was disappointed on Sunday. Today I’ve seen a team who of course could do better. But I saw a team that wanted to do everything to get the result and play out of the structure that we've always used over the last couple of months."