There was no fire from the Rangers fans housed in the Bob Shankly stand this time, only ire. Alarm bells are ringing but it's not because of pyro. On a playing surface prone to waterlogging, Rangers' Premiership title hopes went up in flames following this 0-0 draw at Dundee.

Trips to Dens Park this season have been dramatic for Rangers. Back on November 1 last year, they won 5-0 but turned up late to the stadium due to roadworks and the match was nearly abandoned due to the away support's firework display. Two attempts to play this particular fixture, on March 17 and then April 10, were thwarted by failed pitch inspections but at the third time of asking, Dundee v Rangers went ahead – and had huge ramifications on the title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now very much advantage Celtic with five league matches remaining. A weary Rangers have run out of petrol at the worst possible moment. Sitting second in the league, they now trail their Old Firm rivals by three points and have an inferior goal difference by five. Philippe Clement's men, at one point the favourites to land the championship, are spluttering. This was not an improvement on Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Ross County. Only two wins out of eight now.

Rangers captain James Tavernier at full-time after the goalless draw in Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Buoyed by confirming their top-six place last weekend and now in the hunt for a potential European place, Dundee were determined and dogged. Tony Docherty's men made life so uncomfortable for Rangers, surviving the early departure of captain Joe Shaughnessy to a knee injury. The Irishman has played every game this season but the Dee coped admirably without him.

Given the fixture's previous issues with the weather, it was therefore ironic that Dens Park was bathed in sunshine on a beautiful spring evening on Tayside. The playing surface, while far from perfect, looked far healthier than a week ago. It allowed the playful Dundee PA operator to roll out a clearly pre-meditated pre-match songbook. Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival and Garbage's Only Happy When It Rains were highlights from his catalogue.

From early on, Rangers looked leggy. Their best first-half chances came through Abdallah Sima but both were saved by Jon McCracken. The most impressive act of goalkeeping came at the other end, though. Luke McCowan's whipped left-footed free-kick appeared destined for the net, only for Jack Butland to plunge to his right and save.

The Rangers support urged improvement as their team disappeared for the interval, but the players did not oblige. In fact, the second half quickly turned turgid. Both teams made mistakes. Fatigue looked to be setting in. Dundee remained disciplined, leaving little space for the increasingly desperate visitors to utilise.

Rangers Connor Goldson and John Souttar look frustrated during the 0-0 draw with Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It led to discontent in the stands. The Rangers fans were now panicked, fully aware of the consequences of not winning this game in hand over Celtic. Substitute Cyriel Dessers so nearly quelled the angst out of nowhere on 73 minutes, but his rasping effort was beaten away by McCracken. Dundee then had their moment. The ball fell to Lyall Cameron eight yards out but he could not get the ball properly out of his feet.