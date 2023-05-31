Dujon Sterling: 'Lots of clubs' in for Rangers signing as new star earns impressive Chelsea reviews

Dujon Sterling became the second signing of Michael Beale's Rangers rebuild when he signed a four-year deal on Tuesday – and he revealed he had “a lot of clubs” in for him,

Dujon Sterling has signed a four-year deal to join Rangers. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old joins playmaker Kieran Dowell in committing his future to the Scottish runners-up and the transfer, subject to international clearance, will become official on July 1. Sterling arrives once his contract with Chelsea expires. He had been with the Stamford Bridge club since 2007, progressing through the ranks to make two first-team appearances, while spending time on loan at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and most recently Stoke City.

Beale, who had encountered the player during his time as a coach at Stamford Bridge, noted he had “always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed”, and it was that connection which proved key in persuading Sterling to make the move to Ibrox.

“I got to speak to the gaffer straight away, I had a lot of clubs in for me but as soon as he gave me the proposal of what he wanted to do I left that meeting and I said yeah, I'm signing here,” he told the Rangers website.

“It feels like I am one of the first steps in a rebuild, I feel like I am an important piece as well and everyone is making me feel like I'm important so that is a good thing. This will be the first time in six years where I know what I am doing before the new season starts.”

Following the announcement of his departure, he earned a celebratory post from the Chelsea Youth Twitter account which tracks the club’s academy prospects and has more than 260,000 followers. In the post, the new Rangers star's qualities were detailed.

"A terrific young player, integral to so much academy success on and off the pitch, who has grown into a versatile and reliable pro and who has overcome his fair share of adversity,” the account wrote.

Sterling was part of three Chelsea squads which won the FA Youth Cup, while he also won the UEFA Youth League and Under-18 Premier League during his time with the club.

What type of player is Sterling?

The defender is naturally a right-back but this past season he featured for Stoke City a number of times on the left, both as a full-back and wing-back. He can also fill in at centre-back.

“I am a hard tackler, I like to be in battles, I do like to get forward, when necessary, but I always make sure I do the first part of my job and that is defending properly,” he said. “When I get let loose then I can be a threat, but I always want to do my job first because obviously we have eleven players on the pitch, everyone has to do their own job and then if reinforcement is needed then I'll be there.”