Rangers transfers: When midfielder will sign, Beale edges closer to key target, ex-Gers boss in surprise link

The Rangers rebuild has begun under Michael Beale with two players already signed while the Ibrox boss could be about to add two more as he looks to get business done before pre-season.

When Cifuentes will sign

Rangers will complete the signing of LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes after June 5, according to reports in Ecuador. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox and it is understood the transfer is in place. However, the 24-year-old is set to remain with his side until after their CONCACAF Champions League final. The MLS outfit have reached the final of the continent's premier club competition and will face Mexican side Leon over two legs. The first will be played on Thursday, June 1 with the second leg on June 5. Cifuentes has started three of the six games in the competition and is expected to complete his move to Rangers following the conclusion of the tournament.

The midfielder has played 15 times for Ecuador, including four appearances this year while he was also involved at the World Cup.

Butland move closer

Rangers are also moving closer with another key target. Michael Beale wants to sign a new No.1 following the departure of Allan McGregor. Nine-time England international Jack Butland is the priority and according to the Daily Mail he held talks with the Scottish Premiership runners-up on Tuesday evening. The goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and will depart Crystal Palace after spending time on loan at Manchester United. It had been suggested the Red Devils were keen to retain the 30-year-old but Butland is keen to earn more match action. The player's wage demands were an initial sticking point for Rangers, it had been reported, but further discussions have allowed for progress and he could become the club’s third summer signing after Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell.

Gerrard linked with job

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with a surprise managerial position. According to The Sun, Leeds United are lining up the Liverpool legend after the club’s relegation to the Championship. Gerrard has been out of a coaching job since being sacked by Aston Villa in October. Leeds used three managers this past season, the latest being Sam Allardyce. The Elland Road club could be set for a takeover this summer and Gerrard is viewed as the front runner for prospective buyers, the owners of American football outfit San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Cifuentes is set to sign for Rangers after LAFC's CONCACAF Champions League final. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)