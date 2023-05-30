New Rangers signing Dujon Sterling spent last season on loan at Stoke City.

The 23-year-old, who can play in a variety of positions across the backline, spent last season on loan at Stoke City in the English Championship. Sterling has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will officially join on July 1, subject to international clearance. He becomes manager Michael Beale’s second summer signing, joining midfielder Kieran Dowell through the door after he moved from Norwich City.

“I am really excited to come to such a big club," Sterling said. “There's a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled. I wasn't expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need. We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come."

Beale said on the capture of Sterling: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers, he is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad. He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed. He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”