Derek McInnes 'would love' Rangers opportunity but makes Giovanni van Bronckhorst admission

Derek McInnes has admitted he would love the opportunity to manage Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A former Ibrox midfielder, he famously turned down the chance to take over at the Scottish champions prior to the arrival of Steven Gerrard.

McInnes has been out of management since leaving Aberdeen earlier this year.

Writing in his Mail on Sunday column he admitted he would be very keen to have the opportunity once more but conceded it was unlikely.

"Any manager, including myself, would love that kind of opportunity,” McInnes said.

“But, as I write this, others look to be leading the running, most notably my old teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst."

The former Netherlands international is the strong favourite to replace Gerrard after positive talks with the club in London over the weekend.

McInnes remembers his impact fondly at Ibrox when he was a player.

"He was such a smart footballer who always seemed to be a half a step ahead of everybody. That left side of Arthur Numan, Van Bronckhorst and Neil McCann was very strong and had good balance about it.

"He had a sweet left foot, took set-plays and was a very trusted player who was a pleasure to train and play with. He had a fantastic career, moving on to Arsenal and Barcelona and captaining Holland to the World Cup final in 2010.

"Rangers were good for him and his development."

McInnes also spoke of his relationship with Gerrard during their time as Aberdeen and Rangers boss.

The pair had disagreements in the first season but a friendship developed.

"Steven made some comments afterwards about his team being a class above us. I thought that was wrong and out of order at the time but I think he recognises that, in that first year, he said a few things he shouldn't have. And we always moved on quickly.

"There was a recognition and a regard for our team. We had cross words a couple of times but behind it all there was far more to our relationship.

"We were in touch constantly over those three years by message. Out of all the managers in the Premiership, I felt we enjoyed a very good relationship.”