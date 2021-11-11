Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Ex-Rangers and Barcelona star odds-on favourite to replace Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa confirmed the appointment of Gerrard as their new head coach on Thursday morning.

The now departed Ibrox boss posted a heartfelt message to fans on his Instagram, thanking them for the “love and support” they have shown him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is favourite to land the Rangers job. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Now fans are looking to the next manager.

A number of names have been linked, including the likes of Alex Neil and former Rangers defender Russell Martin.

However, it is Van Bronckhorst who is the strong favourite to return to Ibrox.

The 106-time Netherlands international spent two-and-a-half seasons with Rangers before spells at Arsenal and Barcelona.

Behind him in the betting are former England du0 Frank Lampared and John Terry.