Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Ex-Rangers and Barcelona star odds-on favourite to replace Steven Gerrard

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has moved to odds-on favourite to replace Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Aston Villa confirmed the appointment of Gerrard as their new head coach on Thursday morning.

The now departed Ibrox boss posted a heartfelt message to fans on his Instagram, thanking them for the “love and support” they have shown him.

He said: "I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is favourite to land the Rangers job. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Now fans are looking to the next manager.

A number of names have been linked, including the likes of Alex Neil and former Rangers defender Russell Martin.

However, it is Van Bronckhorst who is the strong favourite to return to Ibrox.

The 106-time Netherlands international spent two-and-a-half seasons with Rangers before spells at Arsenal and Barcelona.

Behind him in the betting are former England du0 Frank Lampared and John Terry.

