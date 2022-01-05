John Souttar: Rangers ‘make their move’ for Hearts defender

Rangers are hoping to convince John Souttar to remain in Scotland after reportedly making a move for the Hearts defender.

By Peter Wales
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:04 pm
Rangers have made a move to sign Hearts defender John Souttar, according to reports (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Souttar is wanted by a host of clubs in England with Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City among those said to be interested in the Scotland centre-back.

The 25-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract with another club in January ahead of his current Hearts deal expiring in the summer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

And according to the Herald & Times, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to take the centre-half to Ibrox to bolster his defensive options with Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun out of contract at the end of the season.

Van Bronckhorst made his first acquisition of the January window on Wednesday as he snapped up midfielder James Sands on an 18-month loan deal from New York City.

Nathan Patterson’s £12million sale to Everton has raised funds for new signings as the Rangers boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ScotlandNathan PattersonStoke City
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.