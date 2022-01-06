Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers make move for rival's star man, Celtic to announce striker signing, Premiership crowd boost, Aberdeen and Dundee United battle for St Johnstone ace

According to the Daily Record, the top-flight clubs were given the thumbs up message from the Scottish FA’s joint response group to prepare for full houses once more.

The Premiership resumes on Monday, January 17 with Celtic hosting Hibs with a full midweek fixturecard ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivered an update yesterday and was asked about the upcoming Six Nations.

She said: “It is really difficult particularly at this stage of a phase of a wave of the virus to be certain about the future, that's why we need to monitor things on a closer time basis but we have had, right the way through, very good discussion with the SRU about matches at Murrayfield.

"They have been very, very constructive in working with us to enable games to go ahead.

“I know how important clarity is for those who cater for big sporting events and not least matches at Murrayfield so it is very much in a mind when we make decisions. I hope very much we won't have to go beyond the 17th of January with these restrictions.”

In the meantime plenty of focus will remain on the January transfer window.

1. McPake on the move Josh McPake has left Rangers on loan, joining Tranmere Rovers for the remainder of the season. The winger had been with Morecambe but missed action through injury. The Scottish champions recalled him and now he has linked up with ex-Dundee United boss Micky Mellon at Tranmere who are battling for promotion from League Two. (Various)

2. Celtic to announce signing Johnny Kenny will become the latest signing at Celtic. The teenage Irish striker has been at the centre of transfer attention from the Parkhead side and Hibs. It appeared he was set to move to Easter Road but Celtic are closing in on a six-figure deal which could be announced today (Thursday). The structure of the transfer could see Sligo Rovers receive another six figures after a certain amount of games. (Irish Independent)

3. Rangers battle Spanish duo for playmaker Rangers are battling Real Madrid and Real Sociedad for teenage playmaker Pablo Torre. The 18-year-old is currently with Spanish third tier side Racing Santander. Sociedad lead the race for the player but he is available for €2.5million. (La Razon)

4. 'Excellent Euro clubs' beat in race for Rangers signing James Sands agreed a switch to Rangers with the Scottish champions fending off interest from "some excellent European clubs" for the player's signature. The versatile 21-year-old makes the switch from MLS Cup champions New York City FC on an 18-month loan deal. Sporting director Ross Wilson said: "Gio has looked closely at what he can bring to Rangers and I know working with the manager and our staff, James will develop his game further here." (Various)