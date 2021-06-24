Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'strong contender' for Spurs manager job say bookmakers

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard . (Photo by Rico Brouwer / SNS Group)

Ryan Mason has acted as the caretaker in north London since, but BetVictor claim SPFL Premiership-winning boss is ‘a strong contender’ to replace the Portuguese on a full-time basis.

Gerrard's odds have been falling in recent days following talks reportedly breaking down between Tottenham and recent favourites from Serie A Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca, and the Englishman has never had better odds for the position.

However, having often been linked with jobs away from Glasgow over his three-year reign, the former Liverpool captain has just as frequently maintained he has a job to do at Ibrox and has been planning for defence of the league title next season already with the signings of Fashion Sakala and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is current favourite at 11/4 in BetVictor’s market, followed by Gerrard at 10/3, slightly ahead of ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo who is the third most likely contender at 4/1, with Roberto Martinez and Erik Ten Hag also given competitive odds at 8/1.

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is a possible outsider at 14/1 and ex-Spurs forward Jurgen Klinsmann, who is currently working as a pundit for the BBC at the Euros, is 16/1 for the job.

Spurs finished seventh in the Premier League last season and were beaten in the EFL Cup by Manchester City, but were eliminated from the Europa League last 16 – the same stage as Gerrard and Rangers.