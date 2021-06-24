Rangers and Celtic Colts could join SPFL in expanded league structure including Lowland and Highland League champions

Rangers and Celtic colts could end up playing with the SPFL under the latest proposals (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Reports now suggest SPFL teams will meet on Friday and are again expected to discuss league reconstruction in the top four divisions, with the Old Firm Colts’ future amongst the proposal.

It could lead to an expanded 48-team SPFL – swollen by six teams to incorporate four 12-team divisions by season 24/25 – and include two future champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues plus the two Glasgow B-teams.

According to STV Sport the second-tier cinch SPFL Championship could expand to match the top division’s 12 team tally to accommodate the first clubs to enter at the bottom of the ladder and the Lowland and Highland champions would be gradually added to the SPFL structure on a season-by-season basis until a full set of four leagues of a dozen clubs was in place.

The Colts could be added as quickly as season 2022-23, following their one-season stint in the fifth tier where they cannot be promoted nor relegated regardless of their finishing league position.

Rangers B will play their games at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium, while Celtic have the use of Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium for their Lowland League campaign, which was accepted on a strictly one-year basis by the majority of fifth-tier clubs last month.