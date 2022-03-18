Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers in €9.36m windfall, no Scott Brown fall-out at Aberdeen, Celtic-Rangers friendly game doubts, Hibs boss on ticket prices

The Ibrox club could now face the likes of Rangers, RB Leipzig, Atalanta and West Ham United in the last eight.

Focus switches back to the domestic game with Rangers not in action until Sunday. On Saturday there will be five Premiership fixtures with just three games remaining before the split.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

All the latest from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ibrox windfall

Rangers secured €1.8million for their passage into the Europa League quarter-final and are now two matches away from the semi-final which is worth

€2.8million. In prize money, the Ibrox side have earned €9.36million from their run in UEFA's secondary competition. (Various)

Maloney on ticket prices

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney believes clubs and authorities have to support fans more with regards to ticket pricing. Hearts and Hibs hit out at the prices for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Maloney said: “I don’t understand the full economics but even more so now, after what we’ve come through in the last 18 months to two years, we have to do more to support our supporters. That’s not just Hibs, it’s across the board. When we had such a large number of fans for the St Johnstone game, it made a huge difference to the atmosphere. So, the more we can do to support them the better. But it’s difficult to compare to other leagues because other leagues have far greater TV revenue.” (Evening News)

McGregor praise

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised goalkeeper Allan McGregor after an outstanding performance in Belgrade as Rangers lost 2-1 to Red Star but progressed with a 4-2 aggregate win. The Dutchman said: "He made some good saves again. I was really happy with his performance. Even at his age, he is still an important player for us.” (Various)

No Brown fall-out

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has played down any talk of a fall-out with Scott Brown. The former Celtic star departed the Dons earlier this month less than a year into his two-year deal. Goodwin said: “It was best for all parties. The conversations between myself and Scott were really open and really honest. Regardless of what has been out there on social media or whatever, he left on great terms. He was very understanding of my situation here.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers want Aussie exit

Rangers are looking for a way out of the friendly tournament in Australia involving Celtic. The Ibrox club have suffered severe backlash from supporters with the competition billed as an Ange Postecoglou's homecoming. According to reports in Australia it would mean a financial penalty but Rangers are looking for a loophole to exit November's tournament. (Daily Record)

No manager return for McCoist

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has ruled out a return to management. The popular pundit was boss at the Ibrox club during the most difficult period in their history when they entered liquidation and reentered into the leagues in the fourth tier. He said: “I enjoy my life at the moment to tell you the gospel truth. I’m in a good place in my life. Family’s good, I enjoy what I’m doing and I love going to games.” (talkSPORT)