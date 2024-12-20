Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this week as they face a tricky trip to Tannadice to face Dundee United (kick-off: 12pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ team enter the fixture unbeaten domestically and on the back of another trophy win after last weekend’s breath-taking shootout victory over rivals Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup.

As for hosts Dundee United, they return to Tannadice looking to bounce back after last weekend’s 4-3 defeat at Motherwell. A brace from Sam Dalby and a goal from Louis Moult wasn’t enough to secure any point at Fir Park, with Jim Goodwin’s side falling to fifth in the table.

Celtic could be without a trio of players for the game, with Odim Thiago Holm and Alistair Johnston both doubtful for the clash, while James Forrest has been ruled out for six weeks after picking up an injury in last weekend’s win against Rangers. Will Rodgers’ opt to make numerous changes ahead of a packed Christmas schedule? Or will he keep faith with the team that started in last week’s Old Firm?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic starting XI for their Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice, using live photos from today’s training session.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Danish goalkeeper will look to shut out Dundee United and add another clean sheet to his already impressive tally.

RB: Anthony Ralston With Alistair Johnston struggling for fitness due to a hip-flexor issue, capable deputy Ralston is expected to start at Tannadice.

CB: Liam Scales Brought on at half-time in last week's penalty shootout victory over Rangers, the Irish centre-back is in line to start against Dundee United.