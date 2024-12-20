How will Brendan Rodgers line-up for Celtic's clash with Dundee United at the weekend? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic predicted XI vs Dundee United as Brendan Rodgers makes six changes for Tannadice trip - gallery

By Graham Falk

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST

Here is how we predict Celtic will line-up for the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this week as they face a tricky trip to Tannadice to face Dundee United (kick-off: 12pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ team enter the fixture unbeaten domestically and on the back of another trophy win after last weekend’s breath-taking shootout victory over rivals Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup.

As for hosts Dundee United, they return to Tannadice looking to bounce back after last weekend’s 4-3 defeat at Motherwell. A brace from Sam Dalby and a goal from Louis Moult wasn’t enough to secure any point at Fir Park, with Jim Goodwin’s side falling to fifth in the table.

Celtic could be without a trio of players for the game, with Odim Thiago Holm and Alistair Johnston both doubtful for the clash, while James Forrest has been ruled out for six weeks after picking up an injury in last weekend’s win against Rangers. Will Rodgers’ opt to make numerous changes ahead of a packed Christmas schedule? Or will he keep faith with the team that started in last week’s Old Firm?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic starting XI for their Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice, using live photos from today’s training session.

The Danish goalkeeper will look to shut out Dundee United and add another clean sheet to his already impressive tally.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper will look to shut out Dundee United and add another clean sheet to his already impressive tally. | SNS Group

With Alistair Johnston struggling for fitness due to a hip-flexor issue, capable deputy Ralston is expected to start at Tannadice.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

With Alistair Johnston struggling for fitness due to a hip-flexor issue, capable deputy Ralston is expected to start at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Brought on at half-time in last week's penalty shootout victory over Rangers, the Irish centre-back is in line to start against Dundee United.

3. CB: Liam Scales

Brought on at half-time in last week's penalty shootout victory over Rangers, the Irish centre-back is in line to start against Dundee United. | SNS Group

Despite being taken off at half-time last week, the big American is likely to keep his spot in order to allow Cameron Carter-Vickers to rest ahead of a busy Christmas period.

4. CB: Auston Trusty

Despite being taken off at half-time last week, the big American is likely to keep his spot in order to allow Cameron Carter-Vickers to rest ahead of a busy Christmas period. | SNS Group

